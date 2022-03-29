One of my favorite presidents growing up as a kid, Abraham Lincoln, is one of my heroes in U.S. history. He held the Union together during the Civil War and ended slavery in America. Lincoln did a prayer for our nation at the time and it's a perfect fit for today's problems we face as a nation.
“Almighty God, Who has given us this good land for our heritage; We humbly beseech Thee that we may always prove ourselves a people mindful of Thy favor and glad to do Thy will. Bless our land with honorable ministry, sound learning, and pure manners. Save us from violence, discord, and confusion, from pride and arrogance, and from every evil way.
"Defend our liberties, and fashion into one united people, the multitude brought hither out of many kindreds and tongues. Endow with Thy spirit of wisdom those whom in Thy name we entrust the authority of government, that there may be justice and peace at home, and that through obedience to Thy law, we may show forth Thy praise among the nations of the earth. In time of prosperity fill our hearts with thankfulness, and in the day of trouble, suffer not our trust in Thee to fail; all of which we ask through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”
Abraham Lincoln was the 16th president of the United States.
— Caleb Whitten, Bakersfield