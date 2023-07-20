I grew up outside Chicago in a conservative religious family in the ’60s. I was taught that all people are equal and that regardless of any differing beliefs or physical abilities that person deserves respect and the rights afforded to all USA citizens. Throughout my life I have tried to abide by that teaching.
Within the last decade I have often been angered by the treatment of individuals with different color skin than mine and different sexual orientation. I personally don’t care who you love or have an intimate relationship with as long as the laws of age and consent are followed, just as my love and sex life is not your concern. Many businesses or organizations in Bakersfield are not welcoming to different organizations that differ with their beliefs. It is sad and does not follow the teachings of the old King James version of the Bible.
I was pleasantly surprised while talking with an older generation at the Kern Canine Activities Group, a nonprofit all breed and mixed breed training club that is inexpensive and has obedience, agility, dock diving and flyball for dog owners to try. They were welcoming of the LGBTQ community, and, as a nonprofit social club, welcoming to participation of all people with their dogs. Knowing quite a few people and young adults who fall in this classification, it gave me hope that maybe this country is once again changing back to all are created equal. Way to go KCA; may the flags of the colors of the rainbow light your place. Any place that is welcoming to all people and dogs sure can’t be a bad place.
I do hope though that your facility becomes more accessible to people with physical disabilities, where it presently does not allow for the disabled to easily participate as it does for people without limitations.
— Bonnie Hubbell, Bakersfield