I grew up outside Chicago in a conservative religious family in the ’60s. I was taught that all people are equal and that regardless of any differing beliefs or physical abilities that person deserves respect and the rights afforded to all USA citizens. Throughout my life I have tried to abide by that teaching.

Within the last decade I have often been angered by the treatment of individuals with different color skin than mine and different sexual orientation. I personally don’t care who you love or have an intimate relationship with as long as the laws of age and consent are followed, just as my love and sex life is not your concern. Many businesses or organizations in Bakersfield are not welcoming to different organizations that differ with their beliefs. It is sad and does not follow the teachings of the old King James version of the Bible.

