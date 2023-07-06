So the radical Republican conservative Supreme Court has destroyed 50 years of equality under the law by bringing in politics to the judicial branch of our government. This activist court decision will hurt many Americans in the future.
We need more equality, not less. Unfortunately, America is becoming a place of segregation and exclusion. This last attempt to erode 50 years of civil rights will only awake a sleeping giant and will bring more liberal activism to our state capitals and bring back a new civil rights struggle, which the majority of Americans support.