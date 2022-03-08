As the Russian invasion of Ukraine proceeds to the eventual encirclement and siege of the capital city of Kyiv, this is perverse. Putin is from Leningrad, Soviet Union — the site of one of the deadliest sieges in the history of warfare. The army of the German Third Reich laid siege to Leningrad, now called St. Petersburg, in September 1941. The siege was lifted in August 1944, 900 days later during which 523,415 civilians and soldiers lost their lives defending the city. Eight years later, in 1952, Vladimir Putin was born in the rebuilt city of Leningrad, before the name change.
Today’s weapons and tactics are far more deadly than they were 81 years ago, far and away to inflict that kind of pain and suffering on the people of Kyiv, or Odessa, or other major cities and a pure perversion of all things humane.
— Jeffrey Weese, Bakersfield