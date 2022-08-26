Saturday’s double-barreled analysis of the overall homeless challenge in California is an excellent revelation of how ineffectual governmental “solutions” can be. Their sincere yet reactive mode assures perpetuation of homelessness and, as Dan Walters concluded, “unless it (homelessness) changes, we’ll continue to pump billions of dollars down a rathole of failure!”

The other op-ed concurred that “we’ll still be talking about Californian’s homelessness challenge a decade from now.”