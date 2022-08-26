Saturday’s double-barreled analysis of the overall homeless challenge in California is an excellent revelation of how ineffectual governmental “solutions” can be. Their sincere yet reactive mode assures perpetuation of homelessness and, as Dan Walters concluded, “unless it (homelessness) changes, we’ll continue to pump billions of dollars down a rathole of failure!”
The other op-ed concurred that “we’ll still be talking about Californian’s homelessness challenge a decade from now.”
Both are entirely correct yet miss the essential shift of focus from reactive solutions to proactive early intervention to prevent homelessness perpetually!
The private sector is well positioned to address these issues; however, a referral system is needed for early intervention and treatment.
Bakersfield should be the source of such a system that not only works here but can be emulated by other communities in California — and beyond! Funding should be principally through private insurance at a mere fraction of the costs incurred per homeless person through public housing.
Kern County already pioneered a successful system for first responders with symptoms of PTSD through early intervention with treatment. Careers are saved, marriages and family relationships are restored, and lives are saved through prevention of suicide.
We should be able to do so with equal success for the homeless — and all within the private sector!
Where are our local professional, private-sector leaders to step forward?
— John Pryor, Bakersfield