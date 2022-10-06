Almost 10 years ago, just after the Sandy Hook massacre, I had my opinion piece published in this column. Then, as now, my concern was with shooters on campuses. In my writing, I outlined simple and inexpensive ways to make our schools safe without arming our teachers. I also pointed out the necessity to write to our local, state and national school boards, superintendents, Assembly persons, and Congress persons to request these solutions.
Now, we have an additional assault on our campuses. Although we have had the problem of drugs on campuses for years, with fentanyl, the threat of drugs is deadly.
Although Narcan is a useful tool, it can't be depended upon as the only tool in the toolbox. It is only useful if you find the victim in time to save them. And now, just like vaping devices targeting young people with their enticing flavors, fentanyl is being disguised as candy. No matter how hard you try to instill in your 4- to 5-year-old not to accept food/candy from their friends, you can not be assured the worst will not happen.
Hopefully, you have all read that the ingredients for fentanyl are coming into Mexico from our friends in China. Fentanyl is cheap, thus extremely profitable for the Mexican cartel to lower their overhead by lacing many, many drugs with it. Is it any wonder there are so many gang wars going on in our country as gang members fight for territories in which to sell their wares?
Please people, don't be confused. You don't have to trade being a humanitarian with stopping this deadly attack on our kids. Start by being humane to our children by rebuilding the wall and securing our border!
— Linda Banducci, Bakersfield