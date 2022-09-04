I appreciated the article by Jim Wood on Aug. 31 with regard to the California government implementing all electric vehicles in every category of government to work out all the bugs before imposing this all electric rule on the citizens of California such as Caltrans, Highway Patrol, etc.
There is more to this picture. Motor homes are not built powered by a battery. The governor doesn't like RV parks in the state of California. Gov. Gavin Newsom prefers electric charging stations. RV parks all along the coasts and in every area in California will be basically gone. Motor home dealers will be a thing of the past. RV'ers from the other 49 states will not come to California because Newsom doesn't want them here — no emissions. Goodbye RV parks and motor homes in 13 years.