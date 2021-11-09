Excellent front-page article ("Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra's principal trumpet Mike Raney to play his last solo Saturday," Nov. 5) on a talented local trumpeter and true Renaissance Man — Mike Raney.
Another unique story about Mike I can never forgot is his standing in the elevated pulpit of the church during the funeral service for his mother, Mary Lou.
He didn’t read a eulogy to his mother. Rather, he played a tribute to her on his classical Flugelhorn — like a trumpet but with a wider, more conical bell.
— John Pryor, Bakersfield