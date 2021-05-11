In February I paid off the mortgage on one of my properties. I was told that I would receive a letter verifying this. I did not receive such letter and it has now become necessary so I started the process to get the letter. I went to the website to get this and started having problems.
I tried calling a local branch or two and only got a recording to go to an 800-number, which I had all ready done. After 30-plus minutes, I finally got a person on the phone who got me the information I needed in less than five minutes. Be assured that I will never use this lender again-ever!
— Wes Sodergren, Bakersfield