McCarthy... McConnell... McBlunder! Bakersfield's Kevin McCarthy has stepped in it once again. He and other duly elected Republican senators and congressmen just made a huge political mistake. The blunder began when our Kevin put forth a wish list of "must-have" items he requested to create a completely fair, reasonable and bipartisan (non-partisan) commission to investigate the riot and insurrection at the capital on Jan. 6, 2021. For his part, McCarthy assumed that Democrats would never accept a perfectly fair deal because they would never consider doing it while holding majority power.
Remember the never-ending, hyper-partisan select committee on Benghazi? Republicans never even tried to create a 9/11-style commission with equal representation by Democrats and Republicans because they were not looking to uncover unknown facts. Fact-finding was never the point; trashing Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was their sole purpose, and their tools were: 1) holding all subpoena power, and 2) unequal representation ensuring they win every committee vote.
Suffice it to say, McCarthy and his Republican allies were extremely successful at smearing Clinton by means of their never-ending, one-sided questioning via their kangaroo committee. Fast-forward to today; McCarthy begged McConnell to help him stop the formation of the bipartisan commission even though Rep. John Kato (R) managed to secure every single "must-have" item on his list.
Consequently, by killing the completely fair and balanced bipartisan commission, Republicans gave Democrats total power to control the Bengazi-style investigation they will invariably pursue. This new committee should be called the McCarthy... McConnell... McBlunder!
— Steve Pearson, Bakersfield