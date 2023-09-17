In the Today in History feature, I saw that on Sept. 14, 1814, Francis Scott Key wrote "The Star-Spangled Banner" after seeing the flag flying at the break of dawn after a night of severe bombardment by British troops in the War of 1812.

What that meant to him in that moment inspired a song that we still sing today. I would wager that many young people, and likely older, don’t even know what that is. When some dishonor the flag, try to rewrite history to fit current views and encourage lawlessness, it would benefit them to study history instead of condemn it.

