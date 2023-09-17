In the Today in History feature, I saw that on Sept. 14, 1814, Francis Scott Key wrote "The Star-Spangled Banner" after seeing the flag flying at the break of dawn after a night of severe bombardment by British troops in the War of 1812.
What that meant to him in that moment inspired a song that we still sing today. I would wager that many young people, and likely older, don’t even know what that is. When some dishonor the flag, try to rewrite history to fit current views and encourage lawlessness, it would benefit them to study history instead of condemn it.
The fact that millions still risk their lives to get inside these borders speaks to the reality of living in other countries. History is history. People are going to make mistakes. We all do. Erasing it doesn’t change what happened. It just allows people to hide truths that are important. Truths we can learn from.
This is still a great country of possibilities. Not perfect by far. But I for one will remain grateful to live here. And I will continue to honor the flag and all those who past and present laid down their lives to watch that banner still wave.
— Sue Kelly, Bullard, Texas