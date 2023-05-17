I was recently a veteran participant on Kern County Honor Flight No. 46. I can’t put into words what an experience this was for me. It was an honor to be among fellow veterans who shared experiences we will never forget. It was also special that my son who was my guardian could have a special experience with his dad.
I would like to thank the men and women who tirelessly and graciously volunteer their time and effort to do this for the veterans of Kern County. Thank you to the people who took the time to welcome us home.