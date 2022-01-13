I teach at CCI Tehachapi, and I don’t think Mr. Anand fully included the educational services provided within the prisons ("Community Voices: 'Let freedom ring' fulfilling Dr. King's dream," Jan. 11). We CDCR educators work tirelessly to provide opportunities for inmates who don’t have a high school diploma or GED to improve relevant reading/math skills, and help them improve their ability to communicate, and their awareness/understanding of what’s going on in the world outside their prison community.
We also provide community college education for those who want to go further, and a robust vocational training program as well. We even provide a transitions class for those inmates close to being released.
Maybe a follow-up article about this would paint a fuller picture of some of the good things going on inside the walls of our state penitentiaries.
— Warren Rabe, Tehachapi