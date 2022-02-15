In response to Dan Walters’ CalMatters column on Saturday, the United States was under a form of oligarchy during the four-year Trump administration, if an oligarchy is defined as a small group of people doing the majority of the governance.
Donald J. Trump, the chief executive, ruled by decree or fiat by executive order. The authoritarian way of doing things. Ivanka and Don Jr. were family special advisers to the president, and Kellyanne Conway, the chief executive’s much-needed counselor.
Meanwhile the GOP held the Senate and the House. Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy did not pass one piece of major legislation for the autocratic leader Trump to sign. He was too busy with vanity rallies. He let the family oligarchs run the day-to- day job of running the country.
— Jeffrey Weese, Bakersfield