Regarding "How to unify our divided country" (July 18) by John Pryor, I have a few questions. Why did he build an argument based on quotes from politicians who all died more than 200 years ago? What makes their words, (provided with no context, by the way) the basis for fixing the problems of our complex society today? Could it be that he is cherry picking quotes from people that he has religiously placed on a pedestal, to fit into his preconceived notions of how we can best solve our problems?
Does he really think the Bible is the source of the ideas the founders brought to the table? I checked the scripture references he used. What does Moses talking to the people about what the “Lord” told him have to do with the establishment of the Congress? The tithing laws in Leviticus led to taxes being a way for our government to raise money? I guess Isaiah calling God a judge, lawgiver and king inspired the judicial, legislative and executive branches? An idea asserted by John Adams alone? I am assuming none of these ideas existed anywhere in the late eighteenth century other than the Bible?