Regarding Sheriff Youngblood: First, let me say that I have always had the utmost respect and confidence in Mr. Youngblood. In my opinion, as sheriff of KCSO, he is not in an enviable position.
In an article Saturday, and with respect to ignoring illegal immigrants in Kern County, he said, “I will not break the law.” That is very admirable and, in point of fact, is why he has been sheriff for so many years.
But now he is looking to hire some of the soon-to-be fired sheriff deputies from Los Angeles for refusing to abide by a Los Angeles COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Los Angeles county has more than 10,000 sworn deputies and only 62 percent have been vaccinated. Sheriff Youngblood could have a lot of applicants!
I realize that a mandate is not law; however, in this instance said deputies show blatant disregard for the rules. Why is Sheriff Youngblood so determined to hire individuals who refuse to do as they are told?
— John Pratt, Bakersfield