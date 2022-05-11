There is a dirty little secret among the anti-abortion right-wing and religious community. An adoption racket similar to the religious racket. It has become a growing industry.
The object is to find states such as California that pay for the upbringing of these adoptees no matter how they turn out.
They utilize people with the same mentality as religious pastors, priests and self-righteous God whom will do anything to keep from getting real jobs. They simply adopt kids to get publicity and a toddler to 18-year-old income. It can be an income for life. However, how these kids develop doesn’t matter; they are out of these pro-life government’s ledger. These kids are no longer their responsibility, so who cares what happens. It’s the same scam; some states pay for others, usually those states that cause the problem.
These kids are the lucky ones, in a way. Other Bible states just warehouse them, then throw them to the wolves, dump them into the military or the penal system.
The object is not to save a life; it is to save these Bible thumpers' way of life.
— Panfilo Fuentes, Bakersfield