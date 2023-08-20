This letter is in response to Sal Moretti’s most recent cry for attention. It seems he is jealous of John Pryor’s most recent Community Voices. Pryor posed the idea of national unity and provided a discourse through his lens hoping to find common ground with those who might disagree.

The usual suspects immediately chimed in giving their assessments of what the Founding Founders might of thought, including their interpretations of Pryor’s biblical references. I suppose, if Pryor had referenced the Torah, all this might have been easier for them to swallow. I disagree with Moretti’s assessment of the Founding Fathers with regard to unity because the Founding Fathers did establish these United States. The Founding Fathers did not establish a dysfunctional utopia but recognized the superiority of a republic versus a democracy. Franklin just questioned, correctly so, if we could keep it.

