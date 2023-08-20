This letter is in response to Sal Moretti’s most recent cry for attention. It seems he is jealous of John Pryor’s most recent Community Voices. Pryor posed the idea of national unity and provided a discourse through his lens hoping to find common ground with those who might disagree.
The usual suspects immediately chimed in giving their assessments of what the Founding Founders might of thought, including their interpretations of Pryor’s biblical references. I suppose, if Pryor had referenced the Torah, all this might have been easier for them to swallow. I disagree with Moretti’s assessment of the Founding Fathers with regard to unity because the Founding Fathers did establish these United States. The Founding Fathers did not establish a dysfunctional utopia but recognized the superiority of a republic versus a democracy. Franklin just questioned, correctly so, if we could keep it.
Moretti pounces on Pryor’s correct assessment of wokeness and diversity, equity and inclusion. These are buzz words and dog whistles calling for the dismantling of the presence system and categorizing everything by race. It is liberalism gone amok.
Moretti and I may live in the same country, state and city but we do not live in or share the same tent. He appears to eschew the guiding principles that make or in some instances the mores that made this country great. He seems to embrace that the idea that we not only have to be tolerant or accept, but rather embrace perverted behavior and selective racism so as not to offend the snowflake mentality.
He seems to only criticize conservative Christian values as do his referenced cohorts. I suppose he finds it right if not justified for the FBI to label stout “traditionalist” Catholics as domestic terrorists based on the flawed opinions of the disgraced Southern Poverty Law Center. So now, he has received just what he wanted, a critical response. And to his beer drinking buddies who he often allude to, fellas, it’s time for intervention.
— Greg Laskowski, Bakersfield