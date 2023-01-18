Rabbi Jonathan Klein’s call for “a culture of universal worth” in honor of Dr. King’s dream is a great reminder to us all. ("Community Voices: Is Dr. King’s message yours as well?’, Jan. 15.) His questions demand answers: Like do we believe “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere?.”
The best answers are with action: speaking up to those who represent us in Congress to pass equity legislation. Starting with renewing the Child Tax Credit that lifted millions out of poverty, only to fall back in when it expired. A similar credit for renters would help millions not slip into homelessness. Together we can finally create “a culture of universal worth.”