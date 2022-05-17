Mary Bedard gave a direct response to those, such as John Pryor’s comment, about weakness in our election rules.
The procedures followed by her and her election department are based on laws. The law is the fundamental basis of our democracy, not innuendo or speculation.
Our election laws are based on the principle that voting needs to be available to all who qualify on a time frame that fits our citizens. That includes by absentee voting and extended times. We need more public servants like Bedard, law-abiding and working in the interests of voters.
— Harry Love, Bakersfield