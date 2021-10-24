Does the vaccine eradicate the COVID virus? Does the vaccine prevent COVID virus? Does the vaccine prevent the spread of COVID virus? Does the burden of guilt vis-à-vis the virus fall upon the unvaccinated? The answer is no to each question, contrary to the steady drumbeat of contributors in this forum.
Perhaps the get-the-jab crowd might have more credibility if their insistence included some qualifiers, for instance, unless you have natural immunity, non-vaccine therapies, or are healthy and in a low-risk age category. Or maybe include exclusion for those readers who have superior knowledge on the subject, compared to the writer, and wish to make a personal decision on the merits.
I can cite many highly accredited doctors, nurses and scientists that speak of the risk of the vaccine(s) as well as the waning efficacy of them. I can cite the nations of Sweden, Norway and Finland, which have banned the vaccine as a precaution for young people due to risk of heart inflammation. Do I hear a so-what coming from the pro-vaxxers? The bottom line is we have here (a guess) 75 percent of experts who tell us to get the jab and 25 percent who tell us the risks that are out there and urge selective application. While this equation may be consensus, democratic, putting experimental drugs into your body due to the popular opinion sounds like a bad idea.
Granted these words will change no minds as it is too late in that the debate is outside the parameters of physical science (refer to the work of professor of clinical psychology Dr. Mattis Desmet). Perhaps only time will tell, as I near as I can figure we have around five years left to complete the long-term clinical trials.
— Andy Wahrenbrock, Bakersfield