Research indicates that the vast majority of violent crimes are committed by males between the ages of 16 and 25. Logic dictates that a community intervene before boys began to make poor choices.
Since 1949, R M Pyles Boy’s Camp has created a series of programs designed to “Dare Boys to Become Men.” They include a summer experience in the Sierra Nevada mountains, free to all boys between the ages of 12 to 14, and operated by positive male role models. The mission is to instill in young men values like honesty, hard work, discipline, love of God and country and education.