In a letter printed Tuesday, the author seemingly ascribes nefarious motives to a proven unbiased local reporter, and refutes the reality of the current lawsuit regarding Dominion Voting Systems. Steve Clark uses name-calling (not effective but commonly used when a credible argument can’t be made), employs an antiquated reference from the 1960s before mechanized and later digitized voting methods were implemented to underscore his argument, and name-calls people who presumably diversify the news sources from which their news is obtained.
Please consider these headlines from conservative news outlets that challenge his assertions. On Feb. 18, The Washington Times: “Dominion Voting Case Exposes Post-Election Fear at FOX News; Feb. 22, The New York Times, "FOX Stars Privately Expressed Disbelief About Election Fraud Claims; "Crazy Stuff’,” March 23, The Wall Street Journal, ”In Deposition Rupert Murdoch Says FOX News Hosts Endorsed False 2020 Election Claims."