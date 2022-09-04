Thank you Rev. Angelo Frazier for your Community Voice "Someone who looks like me." (Sept. 1) Finally a breath of fresh air and common sense. Your comments on the importance and uniqueness of every race and the attempts by ideological and political agendas to create and divide our diverse population for their political gains should strike a chord with all of us.
Let's do as Pastor Frazier suggests; let's get back to having reasonable conversations on our diversity, solve differences rather than create new ones and "stop with the divisiveness and division over race. Let us celebrate culture which will by its nature bring us together."