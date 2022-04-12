I enjoyed reading Pete Tittl's column ("A blast from the past at Andre's Drive-In," Sunday) on the iconic Andre's Drive-In on Brundage Lane.
I like to order the deluxe cheeseburger combo. The burger is tasty and the fries are always good. It sure beats McDonald's anytime.
There was time when you could get a lemon fried pie.
Years ago, I got the city to remove the "no left turn" sign that forced exiting motorists to turn right on Brundage Lane from the Andre's parking lot.
The owner John Andre treated me to a deluxe cheeseburger combo for my efforts. I could not resist.
That sign was a throwback to the days of congested weekend cruising.
Andre's sold out to a very nice Korean couple several years. This husband-wife team work side by side each day.
— Mark Salvaggio, Bakersfield