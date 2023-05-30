As a CASA volunteer, it can be a challenge finding things to do with our kiddos. On Saturday, May 27, I had the privilege of going with my kiddo as well as a number of other kiddos, to the waterpark in Clovis courtesy of Lennar Homes.

Each child was accompanied by a CASA. It could not have been a better day for the kids. They started out the day by receiving backpacks from Lennar which thoughtfully included a full-size beach towel, sunblock and a small emergency kit, in addition to snacks for the kids.

Tags

Recommended for you