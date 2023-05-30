As a CASA volunteer, it can be a challenge finding things to do with our kiddos. On Saturday, May 27, I had the privilege of going with my kiddo as well as a number of other kiddos, to the waterpark in Clovis courtesy of Lennar Homes.
Each child was accompanied by a CASA. It could not have been a better day for the kids. They started out the day by receiving backpacks from Lennar which thoughtfully included a full-size beach towel, sunblock and a small emergency kit, in addition to snacks for the kids.
They then embarked on a very nice travel bus, and arrived at the water park after about two hours. My kiddo could not wait to get into the water, but alas, we had to eat lunch first. As soon as he had the requisite number of bites of pizza (yeah, I am one of THOSE), he moved quickly into the wave pool where he stayed the duration of the day. He absolutely LOVED the day.
Thank you to Lennar Homes, and to the staff members who gave up their Saturday for this event. It is a privilege to volunteer for this amazing organization. If you have any interest at all in volunteering, I urge you to consider becoming a CASA volunteer; it is an incredibly worthwhile endeavor.
— Linda Eviston, Bakersfield