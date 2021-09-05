The cause, and blame, for defeat of the U.S. backed Afghan government goes back decades. It starts with the Soviet-Afghan war in 1979-1989. After the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, the Reagan administration decided to bleed the Soviets, as payback for Soviet backing of North Vietnam. Reagan “secretly” backed the Mujahideen, including Osama Bin-Ladin, with weapons, money and training to kill Soviet troops.
The Taliban largely grew from our former Mujahideen allies in Afghanistan. In 2001, President Bush invaded Afghanistan trying to kill Bin-Ladin for the Sept. 11 attacks, but used only a few thousand special forces troops because he was focused on preparing to invade Iraq. The small U.S. force, along with allied Afghan warlords, overthrew the Taliban government but failed to get Bin-Ladin, or destroy the Taliban. The Bush administration remained focused on the quagmire it had created in Iraq for the next seven years, largely ignoring Afghanistan and the growing problems there.
In 2009-2010 Obama tried to fix things with a “surge” of 100,000 U.S. troops, and finally killing Bin-Ladin, but the Taliban was too entrenched by then and the fix was only temporary. Trump took over in 2017, briefly increasing U.S. troops to about 14,000 then reducing to 2500 by 2020. In 2019 Trump cut a deal with the Taliban to get all U.S. troops out by May 2021, effectively handing over Afghanistan to them. That’s the situation President Biden walked into in January 2021; it was a “no win” situation with no good options. Fifty years of mistakes.
— Ralph McKnight Jr., Bakersfield