Wow! Now I know how the Ukrainians feel after five hours of illegal fireworks and gunshots Monday night. I live in one of county islands between Stockdale Highway and Belle Terrace. It finally died down about midnight. The phrase "rockets red glare and bombs bursting in air" described it well.
I guess our area is too small and poor to warrant a drone for enforcement purposes like the northwest and Oildale. The Los Angeles Channel 7 Helicopter had some great coverage of their illegal fireworks problem. Too bad we don't have that here to catch these miscreants.
— Robert Smith, Bakersfield