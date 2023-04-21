I was just reading about past autocratic governments. You know, in the '40s it was fascist Germany, Italy and Japan. Now it's Belarus, Hungary and Russia. Here are the top 10 traits of fascism.
They are, in no particular order: powerful and continuing nationalism, disdain for human rights, rampant sexism, control of mass media, religion and government are intertwined, corporate power is protected, disdain for intellectuals and the arts, obsession with crime and punishment, rampant cronyism and corruption and interference with fair elections.