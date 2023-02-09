Regarding the Killing County "documentary" produced by a former NFL player, I have a few observations.
The whole purpose of this hatchet piece is to portray our local law enforcement as a bunch of monsters who seek out and brutalize poor innocents to feed their bloodthirsty desires.
I have a slightly different take. Our police go out on a daily basis and put their lives on the line to protect us from the dregs and bottom feeders of society. The vast majority of the supposed victims of police abuse are drug addicts with lengthy criminal records. People who would gladly harm or kill you while robbing you to get enough money for their next fix. Am I supposed to feel sorry for them when they are harmed while resisting arrest?
Here's a little tip on how to avoid being beaten up by the cops: When the officer tells you something, do as you're told. Don't pull a knife or a gun or try to escape. Pretty simple stuff, and it will keep you healthy. There are certainly some exceptions, but the vast majority of people who get harmed or killed by a policeman brought it on themselves.
I, for one, am grateful to the BPD and the KCSO for protecting us from these criminals. Keep up the good work, and thank you.
— Steve Clark, Bakersfield