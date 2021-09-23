David Keranen’s Community Voices article in Wednesday's Opinion section (“Bible offers conservatives little guidance on abortion”) ought to raise concern in the public arena. Mr. Keranen is listed as an educator. If one is an educator and believes and teaches as he so expresses himself — Katie, bar the door.
His thoughts on a human soul do not dovetail with the Word of God! I suggest Mr. Keranen study the Bible via Amazing Facts online Bible study guides. Then, truth will be brought to his heart and mind and the truth will set him free.
— Jim Milledge, Bakersfield