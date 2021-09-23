I applaud the change in leadership at the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault. It is about time that nonprofit entities are held to the same standard as other businesses. A nonprofit that derives its income from our tax dollars and private donations should be every bit as accountable for its failures to meet its mission. Homeless services, if the mission is to end homelessness, should strive to put itself out of business.
In Bakersfield, we have seen the reverse. Despite embracing the "Functional Zero" designation of an equal balance between those entering and exiting homelessness, Bakersfield’s growing homeless population attests to multiple system failures. New leadership gives Bakersfield an opportunity to implement pathways to successfully address homelessness beyond generating money to stay in business. It should not take us another 20 years to evaluate whether that mission is accomplished.
— Joan Behrick, Bakersfield