“Love.”
This word keeps coming to me.
Then: “Those who love the most rule the best.”
I heard someone say the reason he locks the door of his house is because of his love for those inside.
A house is like a country. All countries have borders. All borders have doors (entryways). If there is no love for those inside by the one who can secure their country’s doors, there is no care taken for them. Anything and anyone can come in.
That seems to include death, disease, drugs, and enslavers (among other things).
There is no end to who or what is allowed in when there is no love.
— Karen Lawson, Bakersfield