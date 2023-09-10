Regarding the recent vandalism of a retail store in Bakersfield, I send my regrets to those many businesses in every part of our city affected by lawlessness taking place in our society today.
As one of seven Bakersfield City Council members, I believe my work and record should benefit all people in Bakersfield, as well as the people in the southwest part of Bakersfield, Ward 6, which elected me.
A constituent in my council ward recently had back-to-back break-ins and applied for a Business Security Improvement grant that others in Bakersfield have successfully obtained to help add protection like security lights, cameras, etc., but they were denied by our government. Why?
For this grant, the business must be in a Qualified Census Tract, which are areas determined to be "disproportionately impacted" by the pandemic and are determined by income. Government bureaucracies put these restrictions on funds the city of Bakersfield receives, either from federal or state coffers.
The area where this recent burglary took place is not in a Qualified Census Tract — in fact, HUD has not identified any Qualified Census Tracts west of Highway 99!
Message to government bureaucrats: Criminals do not care about the income or location of businesses they rob, burglarize and destroy.
I see this as another example of modern-day socialism which is packaged under the new definition of "equity" in which only some have access and others don’t — basically the government picking winners and losers. It’s dead wrong.
Every business in this city, no matter what government label is assigned, should have the same opportunity to access government grants to protect their businesses. Otherwise, crime will continue nonstop until it breaks the financial back of the small-business owner.
— Patty Gray, Bakersfield