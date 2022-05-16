There are fundamental reasons why society differs on abortion: judicial decree, free will, religion, personal reasons such as financial limitations, not being able to provide, living in poverty, drug addiction, alcoholism, mental instability and other medical conditions, rape and incest, etc.
Both sides argue their personal understanding of what a human life adds or detracts. In quoting Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal, the views on abortion over the last 50 years have held because, “They sincerely saw the prohibition of abortion as a sin against women; they sincerely saw abortion on demand as a sin against life.”
Civilians, however, are not deputized to deal with religious sins. Religious sins should be left to your personal God.
Religion is like communism: No one thinks alike and you must take your orders/faith from one central command.
As a child, you are indoctrinated to believe what you are taught. Maybe that is why a current Google search revealed that roughly 84 percent of the faithful have never read the bible. “Biblical inerrancy is professed by 55 percent of Americans, with even a greater portion of those surveyed, 71 percent, confessing that Scripture is the Word of God,” according to baptistpress.com.
Unbeknownst to many, however, the Bible portrays a commanding God that is brutally judgmental, vengeful and also a God that instructs atrocious acts of violence.
For example, in Deuteronomy 21:21 (St. Joseph edition), we learn that if the baby turns out to be an incorrigible son (stubborn, rebellious, a glutton, a drunkard, and does not obey), “Then all his fellow citizens shall stone him to death.”
In another case (Exodus 12:29), we have a vengeful God: “At midnight, the Lord slew every first-born in the land of Egypt, from the first-born of Pharaoh on the throne to the first-born of the prisoner in the dungeon, as well as all the first-born of the animals.”
According to Deuteronomy 13, if the baby grows to idolize someone else other than God, the person shall be put to death. There are hundreds of millions of people that have different faiths: Buddhists, Hindus, agnostics, atheists, deists. According to the Bible, God will kill them all.
In Leviticus 20:9: “Anyone who curses his father or mother shall be put to death.” By that logic, anyone could kill anyone for the slightest curse.
Continuing with the biblical context, if the baby grows up to be an adulterer, he shall be put to death, as well.
Leviticus 21:9 says, “A priest’s daughter who loses her honor by committing fornication and thereby dishonors her father also, shall be burned to death.”
Pedophilia by priests is still very common throughout the world. It is widely reported and documented that the Catholic clergy is the greatest abuser of children in all over the world. Under those circumstances, it is definitely disappointing to know what God makes of a priest. According to Leviticus 21:15, “I the Lord have made him sacred.”
Many religious institutions, now or at one time, prohibit abortion and also the use of contraception. A prohibition of abortion and contraception can lead to a swell of church membership which, of course, is economically convenient to the church.
The United States Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade and may send it to each state for their own consideration. Be it what it may, abortion is contentious and personal. As such, it is best to resolve it peacefully and democratically. The best peaceful and democratic solution should be left to the respective courts’ interpretation of the existing law. Each side will have representation.
If the law does not favor your position, your efforts should be addressed to your congressman or assemblyman. I don’t suppose God will intervene.
We have to respect the opposing views. Each choice is different, each one is personal. As you may infer, I am personally pro-choice. But I am also respectful of the law.
All said, until the courts decide, the constitutional rights are for the judicial courts to decide. All religious sins, however, should always be left to your personal God, not men.
Luis Medina has a background in construction management and real estate development.