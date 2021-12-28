The long journey of Christmas from reluctant celebration in the fourth century A.D. to the current cosmopolitan, kaleidoscopic, cultural extravaganza merits a brief historical look back. The early puritans confined celebrations of Jesus of Nazareth to Easter. Even the precise date of birth was apparently kept a mystery to preempt celebration of Jesus’s birth.
Christmas was first celebrated in the fourth century A.D. and increasingly found an enlarging audience. By the Middle Ages, pagan celebrations were comprehensively substituted by Christmas. There were brief periods of puritanical “cancel Christmas” outbursts, both in England and in the United States. Those outbursts had the longevity of the ephemeral effervescence of yesterday’s bubbly.
The legend of Santa Claus goes back to the third century A.D., when a monk named St. Nicholas catered to the needy, sick and children. His generosity has since been immortalized in the slightly modified name of Santa Claus. He still puts smiles on children’s faces.
In 1870, Christmas was declared a federal holiday in the United States.
From its proximity to winter solstice, birth of Jesus and advent of a new year, the politically correct connotation of holiday season bundles an assortment of joys. For the faithful, reasons for gratitude may be many. But joy seems to be universal, and for that, we can be grateful.
As we anxiously step out of the smothering confines of the pandemic, prayers may seek answers in the attenuated virulence of the omicron variant. Let it be a vaccine for the world. That’s a miracle for which this Christmas may well be remembered.
Meanwhile, from my house to yours, Merry Christmas!
Warm Wishes