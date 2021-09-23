I have always believed Leonard Pitts to be a well-educated, intelligent, respected journalist with a considerable liberal bent. The fact he stated in Wednesday’s paper complete and utter falsehoods has, in my opinion, rendered my perception of him considerably changed, and not in a positive fashion.
He claimed “horse-mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents” were seen “running down and flogging” Haitian illegals ("You can starve an ideal only so long before you kill it altogether,” Sept. 22). The use of the reins in the control of a horse has been part of horse riding since the beginning of time and is not injurious to the horse or rider or bystanders. The fact Mr. Pitts claimed those reins were used to “flog” illegals is clearly false and he should offer a public apology to the Border Patrol and his readership.
Truth in journalism is critical. To do otherwise is beneath contempt as a lot of people take it for granted journalists speak the truth and report factually. Apparently, Mr. Pitts has forgotten this cardinal rule of journalism.
— Glen A. Pruett, Bakersfield