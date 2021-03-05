A recent letter writer hit the "nail on the head" ("Letter to the Editor: Finding workable solutions," March 2). Our inapt state government from the governor down have been brainwashing the people of California for a kiss from people with little common sense who mistakenly attach the name "environmentalism" to themselves.
As the writer states, if you are going to cease fossil fuel production by 2035, what are you going to do with the millions of homes that use natural gas for heat, cooking and providing hot water? The only way their thinking stands any chance of being remotely workable is if they outlaw all fossil fueled appliances tomorrow.
Is the state going to provide the monies required to convert the homes to all electric? The average cost of a range, clothes dryer and water heater alone could cost billions upon billions of dollars. Will the existing power lines handle the required increase? How do we produce the added electrical energy?
Our state and federal leaders know of these problems and more, but unfortunately knowledge does not equal votes.
— Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield