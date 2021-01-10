The actions of the President Trump supporters and Donald Trump's unwillingness to stop their behavior is without merit or justification. Up until now, I had supported Trump's efforts to "lawfully" challenge the results of the election. There is a significant divide in the United States between political parties and its citizens. Joe Biden will not have an easy task bridging this gap, but I do believe he will bring back some presidential character to the office. Trump has resorted to the lowest form of political conduct to inspire conservatives to desperate behavior.
There will be no civil war or battle for the country. This is an opportunity for the Democrats to lead this country out of the abyss. I hope they are up to the task without destroying capitalism. Trump should concede and step away from politics for good. He wasted his opportunity to be a statesman and resorted to his lower calling of Hollywood "pitch man." You're fired!
David DePaola, Bakersfield