President elect Joe Biden, as we know, will have his inauguration on Wednesday as our 46th president of the U.S.
However, remember sometimes there are consequences under new administrations, as now they will have the presidency, the House and the Senate. I believe we are on the road to socialism and already your free speech as we know it is under siege by the Big Tech companies. I also believe our Constitution will be trampled on and our democracy as we know it.
I've been thinking of our wonderful brave servicemen and women who have fought and died for our freedom, and they are turning over in their graves.
Also, regarding the unruly protestors who stormed our Capitol Building and lives were lost on Jan. 6, let me be perfectly clear I do not condone or excuse this behavior. However, our President-elect Joe Biden said they were all "thugs." To lump the peaceful protestors with the unruly ones is totally unfair. As I stated before, most of the peaceful protestors believe their freedom is in dire jeopardy.
G. L. Bush, Bakersfield