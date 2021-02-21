Where do I begin? About three weeks ago, my husband and I (mid-70s) received our first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Kern County Fairgrounds. My husband was on "hold" for 76 minutes before he was able to talk to someone about an appointment. We received our appointment date the next week.
We arrived and were greeted by the most wonderfully friendly staff that welcomed us and gave us the necessary paperwork to proceed to the next station. It took about 45 minutes from the time we "checked in" to the time we exited — 30 minutes was a precautionary wait time as they wanted to be sure my medical history did not present any adverse reactions. We were given the information to call for the second appointment. To our amazement, we received a call from the Kern County Public Health Services Department to schedule us for the second vaccine, and staff was so wonderful and helpful.
Today was our second visit and we must send our gratitude and congratulations to Kern County Public Health Services Department employees, staff and anyone involved with caring for our community and neighbors. Kudos to former director Matt Constantine and our newest director Brynn Carrigan. A lot of thoughtful work went into making our experience flawless with many, many thank yous to them all. You should be very proud!
— Michelle Claxton, Bakersfield