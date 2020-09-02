I sincerely hope everyone is paying attention to just how biased Yahoo, Google and other media outlets have behaved in the past four years. Regardless of your feelings toward the president of the United States, in my 58 years of life I have never seen such lopsided reporting tilted towards liberal, and at times socialist, viewpoints.
This is a democracy which entitles everyone to free speech, and the right to their opinions. These opinions include the right to support the president of the United States and conservative values. Unless you are living in an alternative universe, you cannot help but acknowledge what is happening in Portland and major cities throughout the country. Extremist organizations such as Antifa, Black Lives Matter and the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clan are attempting to instigate a revolution and defund the police and institute a socialist government.
Pay close attention to history when you go to the ballot mailbox this year. If it is your desire to live in a country with a North Korean, Vietnamese or Cuban economy, you will know who to vote for. Otherwise, you may need to vote for the candidate that enforces the law, empowers law enforcement and encourages economic growth. Joe Biden is the face in front of Bernie Sanders, AOC, Nancy Pelosi and most of Hollywood. If they represent your values, then you get what you vote for.
David DePaola, Bakersfield