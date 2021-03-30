We will be in a never-ending climate debate ("COMMUNITY VOICES: The never-ending climate change debates," March 25) as long as we allow petroleum engineers, geologists, oil companies and politicians to control the narrative.
The scientific consensus is that we must reduce the use of fossil fuels. Of course, there have been climate changes over thousands of years, but our massive burning of fossil fuels over past decades has sped up the process of change. By dismissing the work of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), the author ignores the best science available produced by the global scientific community, including every single U.S. government agency. Even every major oil company has known the truth for decades.
— Marjorie Bell, Bakersfield