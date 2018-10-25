Steve Bacon ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Kavanaugh's taint," Oct. 25) gets it wrong shortly into his article.
He states that professor Christine Ford's "allegations were believable." I thought her allegations against a 17-year-old Brett Kavanaugh were totally non-believable. She is recalling from an incident 36 years prior. She couldn't remember where the incident took place, who was in the room, how she arrived at the location or how she left. The people she identified as witnesses wouldn't corroborate her story. Her story doesn't sound like sexual assault at all since no clothes were removed. It sounds more like some young drunk went a little too far and someone intervened to end it. It doesn't even sound like misdemeanor assault. No prosecutor would put this in front of a jury.
Looking at the rest of this, why did she scrub clean her social media? Who are the attorneys representing her? Hardcore left-wing activists. Ms. Ford is clearly an anti-Trump activist.
Regarding Judge Kavanaugh's testimony, he had every right to be angry and indigent. Just as Justice Clarence Thomas had every right to call his confirmation proceedings a "high-tech lynching." I thought Judge Kavanaugh showed incredible restraint. This whole proceeding was a last minute attempt by Democratic senators to derail Kavanaugh from being confirmed.
Jeff Humphreys, Tehachapi