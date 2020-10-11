So, after his bout with COVID-19, President Trump comes out and is positive and upbeat about the American people, the country and the defeat of this horrible pandemic. The media is pulling its collective hair out, as are some of the letter writers to this paper. It’s much better to stay hidden in our homes and be afraid, very afraid.
All I want to say is thank God these fear mongers didn’t have a more powerful voice when FDR said we have nothing to fear but fear itself, or when Winston Churchill extolled the virtues of the English people in the face of overwhelming devastation as Germany attempted to bomb London into submission.
Going back to January, the scientific opinions have been all over the map with this pandemic. It seems like something changes everyday in this regard. The bottom line is, although we’re getting better, there’s no definitive way to address this as of yet. I give Trump credit for staying positive and upbeat in the face of this pandemic and not creating panic in the streets.
Jeff Spinner, Bakersfield