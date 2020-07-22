Where oh where is the water going to come from for this huge development ("Demand for new homes prompts large investment in vacant property in southwest Bakersfield," July 17)? Why is this farmland vacant — lack of water maybe?
I am really concerned about water use in Kern County. Water is a critical resource. How many more of these big development can be sustained with their big lawns and swimming pools? Are we building houses for local residents or folks from Los Angeles? We have droughts on a regular basis. This valley has some of the best farmland ever, and we keep allowing more and more building. Once farmland gets houses on it, it is gone. Forever. Ponder that.
Carol Lair, Bakersfield