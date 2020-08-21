It was in The Californian the other day that mail-in ballots were going to be sent to every registered voter in Kern County. It also stated polling places were going to be open. Tell me why we need polling places if everyone is receiving a mail-in ballot? Looks to me like that is just opening up a case for fraud. Also, how are they going to have time to check out the signatures to make sure they are valid if they are swamped with the mail-in ballots? I am afraid this election is going to be a travesty.
Ann Reed, Bakersfield