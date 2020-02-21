There was a lot of excitement about President Trump’s visit this week. A probably almost completely different group of people is comparably excited about Sen. Bernie Sanders’ visit on Friday. For my part, I am really glad that front runners in the presidential election are showing their faces in our district and actively seeking our support. It matters to me that candidates get out there among the people that they hope to govern.
Despite the highly polarized political atmosphere that doesn’t show many signs of becoming any less, I am encouraged by signs of bipartisan cooperation in Washington, D.C., especially on climate change, the most critical issue not just of the current election cycle, but of this entire era. There are bipartisan climate solutions caucuses in both chambers of Congress, and a wide variety of climate-related bills have been proposed.
I would love to see Rep. Kevin McCarthy consider joining the House caucus or lend his support to H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Imagine what we will be able to accomplish if we all work together on this.
Rebecca Paterson, Three Rivers