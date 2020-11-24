Whenever, in a democracy, there is an election, there are winners and losers. If the survival of the democracy is more important to the losers than the success of their candidate or their cause, they will knuckle under. But if they care more for their candidate or cause than they do for democracy itself, they will attempt to overturn the election in any way they can. In that case, they discover, realize and reveal themselves to be truly the enemies of democracy.
It is not totally unreasonable to fear that in our current situation, our democracy will be destroyed once and for all. If that is the case, a strong man will take over. There will still be winners and losers, but who they are will be determined by the strong man’s decision, not the vote of the people. The strong man will resolve the problem of divisions by simply crushing the losers. Is that the peace and harmony we are looking for?
Violence begets violence. The South has not forgiven the outcome of the Civil War. What works is consensus rising out of compassion. We need to listen to each other. We want to know that we are heard, that we are valued and that what we have to say matters. When hearts and minds are open, we can trust each other and work together.
Jo Speegle, Bakersfield