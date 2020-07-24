The president says that more testing of our population for the coronavirus leads to more positive results. What he means is that more positive tests reaffirm our knowledge that he has totally mishandled this pandemic. In March he proclaimed “it will miraculously disappear.”
People that test positive are positive whether confirmed by test or not. Not being tested, and not knowing you are positive, means you are quite likely living a somewhat normal life, but quite possibly exposing others to the virus. On the other hand, testing with subsequent contact tracing of those testing positive is the best way to curtail the growth of this virus. Hopefully it doesn’t happen, but how could anyone be upset to receive a call informing me that they’ve been exposed to the virus. Only then could they take the proper precautions to protect themselves and those around them.
The president has now decided that this new stimulus bill should not include funds for additional testing or contact tracing. He believes that the states, already in dire financial straits, should shoulder the burden or forgo it altogether. By his way of thinking, the less virus cases known about, the better job he must be doing. That demonstrates how little he thinks of the people of the USA. However this virus is not going to “miraculously disappear.” We must be willing to work at defeating it. And that includes tuning out the ridiculous ideas of this president.
Terry Beals, Bakersfield